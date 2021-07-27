Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece reach 3,593 on Tues.; eight related fatalities, 142 intubated patients

Public health authorities on Tuesday announced 3,593 new confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections in Greece over the past 24 hours, with 15 of the cases detected at at entry points to the country.

With the figure on Tuesday, total infections in the country exceeded 482,000.

Eight related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 12,911 in the country since the advent of the pandemic. Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims in Greece remained 78.

Additionally, 142 people suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained intubated in hospital ICUs.