Acid attack in Athens targets group of high-ranking Greek Orthodox hierarchs; three serious injured

A shocking acid attack targeted seven Metropolitans of the Church of Greece on Wednesday afternoon, with at least three of which sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized at an Athens hospital. The perpetrator is reportedly either a defrocked priest or one of his supporters, given that an ecclesiastical or synodical hearing was the venue for the attack at the Petraki Monastery in central Athens, where members of the Holy Synod of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece convene.

The three most serious injured Metropolitans, bishops in the Orthodox Church, were subsequently transported to a burn unit at a northern Athens facility.

One suspect was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters.