Greek state offers 300K euro bounty for info on perpetrators who murdered woman during early morning home break-in

The government on Tuesday proclaimed a rare, by modern Greece standards, bounty for information leading to the perpetrators who murdered a 20-year-old woman hours earlier during a early morning home break-in east of the Greek capital.

Following a joint ministerial decision, the Greek state will offer 300,000 euros for information leading to the arrest of what initial reports pointed to a trio of perpetrators, and possibly a fourth suspect acting as a look-out.

Greek society was shocked on Tuesday morning after the woman was found strangled or asphyxiated in her two-storey condominium in the suburban east Attica prefecture township of Glyka Nera. Her husband, 31, was bound to a chair nearby, while her 11-month-old baby was in a crib next to her body.

The perpetrators also hanged the family's dog, a husky, on a balcony after it reportedly started barking.

The woman's husband, identified as a pilot, said the robbers demanded money and jewelry from his wife, who then started scuffling with the perpetrators.

The bounty was signed by Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, who holds the law enforcement portfolio, and Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

Phone numbers accompanied the bounty, along with a written affirmation that individuals providing information will enjoy anonymity before any authority and third party.