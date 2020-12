The Museum of Modern Greek Culture, located off the touristy Monastiraki square north of the Acropolis in central Athens, will gradually open to visitors as of May 2021, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni announced on Tuesday, following a tour of the facility with Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis.

The modern museum is actually a complex comprised of 18 buildings, including the Ottoman-era Tzisdarakis Mosque, which was completed in 2018.