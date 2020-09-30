New cutting-edge lighting system illuminates iconic Acropolis

A new state-of-the-art lighting system illuminating the ancient marble structures on the Acropolis in central Athens, including the quintessence of Classical antiquity, the Parthenon temple, was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The ambitious project, featuring 51 concentrated light rays, was funded by the Onassis Foundation, and implemented by Greece's culture ministry.

The development, in fact, attracted practically all of Greece's top political leadership, including the president, prime minister and culture minister, as well as the president of the Onassis Foundation, Antonis Papadimitriou.