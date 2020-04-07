Athens releases data showing very low Covid-19 infections, deaths in country

The Greek government released two graphs this week showing the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the east Mediterranean country, and specifically in comparison to the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal, Eurozone partners with comparable sizes and populations, albeit in different corners of Europe.

According to a government spokesman, the country has fared better than most European states, while warning against any let-up in restrictive measures, especially ones covering non-essential movement outdoors, good hygiene and social distancing.

In promoting the government's efforts, the spokesman said preventative measures aim to extend, as far as possible, the peak of the Covid-19 curve, allowing the national healthcare system to treat those in need.

According to the data, the death toll reached 73 on Monday - rising to 81 on Tuesday - while in the Netherlands, fatalities reached 1,776; 1,447 in Belgium and 295 in Portugal.

In terms of confirmed coronavirus infections, Greece has 1,735 (as of Monday, expected to rise on Tuesday) with nearly 20,000 in the Netherlands, nearly 18,000 in the Netherlands, and more than 11,000 in Portugal.