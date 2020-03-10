Shipowner, football club owner Marinakis reveals he's tested positive for Covid-19

Well-known Greek shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of the popular Olympiacos Piraeus football team as well as iconic Nottingham Forest FC in England, on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), taking to social media to reveal the shocking news.

"This well-known virus has 'visited' me, and I considered that it was my obligation to make it known. I feel just fine, as I'm taking all the necessary measures and strictly following the directions of physicians, something that I recommend that my fellow citizens also do..." a post on his Instagram account read.