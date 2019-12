The Greek finance ministry on Tuesday evening tabled a draft bill in Parliament outlining a framework package for reducing the massive "bad debt" held by the country's four systemic banks, known as the "Hercules" plan.

As previously reported, the framework included state guarantees as well as securitization of NPLs.

The plenum is expected to vote on the draft bill on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the plan aims to cut NPLs burdening banks' spread sheets by 40 percent.