Finance Ministry: Primary budget surplus of 5.7 bln€ in Jan-Oct 2019 period

Final figures show a year-long primary budget surplus, for the Greek state, of 5.739 billion euros as of October 2019. During the specific month, revenues increased by 95 million euros, while expenditures in the Jan-Oct 2019 reached 42.462 billion euros, down by 1.499 billion euros from the corresponding period of 2018.

The surplus in the balance of the state budget was listed at 906 million, exceeding a target of a deficit of 689 million euros, which had been included in the accompanying report for the 2020 budget.