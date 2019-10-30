Greek bond yields continue to post record lows

Βy E. Triiri

Greek bonds this week to continued to post new records, with the yield for the 10-year bond falling on Wednesday by three basis points, to 1.18 percent, and with the spread from the corresponding German bond at 158 basis points.

The development comes in the wake of a recent upgrade of the country's credit rating by S&P, with the ratings agency leaving open the prospect for another upgrade.

The overall positive climate in the Eurozone also comes in light of a ECB announcement that it will resume the QE bond buy-back program.