Αthens pleased after Pompeo visit, talks

By G. Kampourakis

gkamp@naftemporiki.gr

The Greek government appears to consider the weekend visit and talks held by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as positive, coming after a quick succession of contacts focusing on continued Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, especially illegal hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone.

Government sources also hailed a renewed and updated bilateral defense agreement, a prospect that also allows Greece to consider the purchase of surplus US weapons stocks at a reduced costs, and opens the possibility of the country participating in the F-35 production process.

Analysts believe the Greek side will soon request military material from Washington, following the renewed agreement, which among others allows the hosting of US personnel in a handful of mainland bases and an expansion of offered facilities at the Souda Bay anchorage.

In a related development, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was set to arrive in Nicosia, Cyprus on Monday for unscheduled talks with the island republic's leadership.