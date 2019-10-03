Μedia reports: Last of 4 joint ministerial decisions for Helleniko signed

The last of four pending joint ministerial decisions dealing with the emblematic Helleniko privatization was reportedly signed on Thursday, according to reports citing sources at the development and investments ministry.

The fourth of four outstanding decisions deals with building coefficients and zoning at the southeast Athens coastal site where an up to seven-billion-euro property development has been on the drawing boards for at least five years. The three previous joint ministerial decisions, all taken by the new Mitsotakis government since assuming power in July 7, 2019, deal with the creation of a metropolitan park, an integrated resort casino at the site and development zones.

The development comes a day before a deadline for the submission of binding offers for an IRC concession expires, with two main contenders - Mohegan και Hard Rock International - expected to vie for the closely watched gaming license.