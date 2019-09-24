Reports: Entire stock of Greek armed forces' mainstay assault rifle, G3A3, set for upgrade

Tuesday, 24 September 2019 15:05
wikimedia commons/BasilioC
A- A A+

By G. Fokianos
gfok@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's defense ministry has reportedly given the "green light" for the upgrading of the primary assault weapon used by the country's armed forces, the German-patented G3A3 rifle, while also considering the replacement of the decades-old Steyr-model trucks, the "workhouse" of the military's transport fleet.

ARMY.GR

The specific trucks were built in Greece by the state-run Hellenic Vehicle Industry on license with the Austrian manufacturer.

According to reports, the upgrade of the entire G3A3 stockpile will take four years.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών