Reports: Entire stock of Greek armed forces' mainstay assault rifle, G3A3, set for upgrade

By G. Fokianos

gfok@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's defense ministry has reportedly given the "green light" for the upgrading of the primary assault weapon used by the country's armed forces, the German-patented G3A3 rifle, while also considering the replacement of the decades-old Steyr-model trucks, the "workhouse" of the military's transport fleet.

ARMY.GR

The specific trucks were built in Greece by the state-run Hellenic Vehicle Industry on license with the Austrian manufacturer.

According to reports, the upgrade of the entire G3A3 stockpile will take four years.