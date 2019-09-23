Thomas Cook collapse leaves 50K tourists in Greece without holiday package, return flights

The collapse multinational tour operator Thomas Cook has sent shock waves through Greece's hotel and resort sector, with tourism professionals in Crete, for instance, saying that up to 80 percent of the units on the large island have business ties - from exclusive booking agreements to sporadic cooperation - with the UK-based company.

No less than 20,000 holiday-makers booked by Thomas Cook are currently on Crete, with a total of 50,000 tourists in Greece having arrived and staying on defunct company contracts.

An association representing tourism professionals has called on hoteliers' and other business to show solidarity to Thomas Cook customers, as most now face out-of-pocket costs for returning to their home countries.

"The behavior and handling (of this crisis) by Greek tourism professionals towards these people (stranded Thomas Cook customers) will comprise an image of the country internationally," a statement by the Greek Tourism Federation (SETE) stated.