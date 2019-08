Two divers exploring an underwater cave off the southern Dodecanese island of Karpathos remained missing on Sunday morning, with a Greek navy diving unit ordered to the site in hopes of finding the two men alive.

The two missing cave divers were identified as foreign nationals, 30 and 65, respectively. A third diver notified authorities on Saturday after he decided to surface due to low oxygen levels in his tanks.

The underwater cave is at a depth of 45 meters, at the Sokastro site.