Joint effort to promote Greek spirits abroad

Joint actions and events to promote Greece’s distilled spirits in overseas markets are on the horizon, organized by the Enterprise Greece agency and the Greek Federation of Spirit Producers (SEAOP).

For instance, a national pavilion will be set up at the international Bar Convent Berlin exhibition in October 2019, along with participation at the Prowein exhibition, also in Germany, with the a “spirits bar”.

Both entities are also planning to invite specialists and so-called “mixologists” to Greek distilleries in the coming period. Domestic producers are trying to promote Greece's eponymous spirits - such as ouzo, tsipouro and masticha liquor - as the basis for new bar cocktails.