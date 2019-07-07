At 34% percent of tallied vote: ND near 40% to SYRIZA's 31.6%

Sunday, 07 July 2019 21:05
UPD:21:06
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
A- A A+

With some 34 percent of the vote counted in Greece's general election so far, by 9 p.m. (19.00 GMT), New Democracy was at 39.8 percent, followed by incumbent SYRIZA at 31.6 percent.

The Kinima party is at 8.24 percent, followed by the Communist Party (5.31 percent).

Two newcomers, Elliniki Lysi and Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 were both shown above 3 percent, the threshold for Parliament representation, at 3.78 and 3.34 percent, respectively.

Conversely, the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn is at just below 3 percent, at 2.99 percent.

