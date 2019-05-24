Lonely Planet cites hidden 'gems' amongst Greece's numerous isles, such as Karpathos and Tilos

Lonely Planet refers to hidden "gems" in Greek seas, in its latest article on the east Mediterranean country's numerous islands.

The well-known travel guide book publisher and site points to Karpathos and Tilos, both "off-the-beaten path", saying the two rarely appear on Instagram, as opposed to widely popular Santorini.

Lonely Planet's website uses data by tour operator Sunvil, and specifically from the UK market. One finding is a shift towards less well-known Greek isle destinations.

For instance, picturesque but remote Kythira, in the southwestern Aegean, shows an increase in internet searches by 340 percent, compared to 2018.

Samos, Limnos, Kythnos and Halki also suddenly appeared on travelers' "radar" for Greece.