ESM announces extension of maturity of 96.3 bln€ worth of EFSF loans granted to Greece, by 10 years

The maturity for European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) loans extended to Greece over the 2012-2014 bailout period, reaching the stratospheric level of 96.3 billion euros, has been bumped back by 10 years, part of medium-term debt relief measures decided by European creditors in 2017.

As such, the maturity date for the specific loans is pushed back to far-off 2070, instead of the initial 2060.

The extension of the loan maturities was officially announced by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a decision that also includes a cache of loans maturing from 2045 to 2056.