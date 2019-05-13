ESM announces extension of maturity of 96.3 bln€ worth of EFSF loans granted to Greece, by 10 years

Monday, 13 May 2019 10:55
The maturity for European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) loans extended to Greece over the 2012-2014 bailout period, reaching the stratospheric level of 96.3 billion euros, has been bumped back by 10 years, part of medium-term debt relief measures decided by European creditors in 2017.

As such, the maturity date for the specific loans is pushed back to far-off 2070, instead of the initial 2060.

The extension of the loan maturities was officially announced by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a decision that also includes a cache of loans maturing from 2045 to 2056.

