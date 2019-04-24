Reports: SSM to request higher provisions by Greek banks; e-platform for primary residence protection no sooner than June

By E. Sakellari

esak@naftemporiki.gr

The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is expected to request higher provisions by Greek systemic banks for mortgages, given the poor performance in the specific loan type so far in terms of reducing NPLs. Additionally, delays in unveiling a new electronic platform for applicants to seek protection, from creditors, for their primary residences has also emerged.

A delegation of SSM experts will meet with Greek banks' managements on May 13, with the burning issue of "bad debt" expected to dominate the agenda, whereas a teleconference is set for today, Wednesday.

According to reports, the closely watched project to operate an e-platform for primary residence protection is not expected to debut before June.