Mitsotakis platform: Lower taxes, investment 'shock', more jobs

Sunday, 16 December 2018 17:58
UPD:17:58
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis closed his center-right party's 12th nationwide conference on Sunday in a similar manner in which he opened it on Friday: pledging lower taxes and boosting private sector employment.

Earlier during the weekend, he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that triple elections - general, local government and European Parliament - may be the eventual choice that his rival, PM Alexis Tsipras, will select.

During the same unofficial briefing, moreover, he flatly dismissed Tsipras' "challenge" to hold a television debate, saying he's available anytime in Parliament for a debate on the floor and from the podium and will, of course, hold a debate when a general election is called.

Tsipras and his hard left SYRIZA party are trailing Mitsotakis and ND, respectively, in all mainstream opinion polls over the past year and a half, with the pressure building on the former to overturn the situation and mount a comeback, given that a general election cannot be held after October 2019.

Back on Sunday, meanwhile, the pro-reform and pro-market Mitsotakis said his party, if elected to government, will reverse the expansion of the state witnessed since 2015.

"They want a poor country, in order to dole out welfare benefits and promises," he said of the leftist-rightist coalition government. "Our goal is lower taxes, an boon in investments and new jobs."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών