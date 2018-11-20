Politico: EU to open 'spy academy' in Greece

Although non-profit, non-state universities are still prohibited in Greece - with the state's monopoly enshrined in the constitution, no less - Politico reported on Monday that the European Union is planning to open an espionage "academy" in the country to train would-be spies.

The news magazine cites an EU document to back up its report, adding that the project is one of 17 plans decided by EU defense ministers, sans the ministers from Denmark, Malta and the UK.

According to Politico, Greece will have a major role in the "academy", with Cyprus also in a support role.