The number of visitors to Greek museums in July 2018 increased by 4.6 percent compared with the corresponding months in 2017, with revenues also up by 9.2 percent.

Over the entire first seven-month period of 2018, the increase was 8.6 percent; 12.7 percent in terms of revenues, compared to the Jan-Jul 2017 period.

The figures were released by the Greek statistics authority, EL.STAT, the increase for archaeological sites was 10.6 percent in July 2018 (yoy), and 7 percent for revenues.