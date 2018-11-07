Tourism minister cites record-breaking year in 2018: 33 mln arrivals, higher revenues by 2 bln€

Greece's tourism minister on Wednesday referred to a new "historic record" for tourism arrivals to Greece recorded in 2018, saying the figure exceeded 33 million for the year and up by two billion euros in tourism/travel-related revenues.

Minister Elena Kountoura, one of a handful of Independent Greeks (AN.EL) deputies serving in the mostly leftist government, announced the figures on the sidelines of the World Travel Market exhibition in London.

She said the tourists arrivals figure was at 24 million in 2014.