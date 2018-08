Α cruiser carrying no less than 71 foreign nationals was intercepted by the Greek coast guard in the early morning hours of Thursday in a sea region just off the Patras Gulf in western Greece, with initial reports saying the migrant-smuggling vessel was headed to Italy.

The vessel was identified as the US-flagged "Tuna". Two of the foreign nationals on board, 27 and 25 years old, were arrested on migrant smuggling charges, while the cruiser was confiscated.