MIG shareholders overwhelmingly accept CVC offer for Hygeia health care group

Shareholders representing 95.7 percent of MIG's share capital overwhelming approved the sale of the Hygeia health care group in Athens to Hellenic Healthcare SARL, an investment vehicle controlled by the CVC Partners fund.

The general assembly of MIG shareholders took place on Saturday.

What's left is approval by a independent competition watchdog for the high-profile deal to go through in 2019.

Hygeia shareholders will split roughly 420 million euros, the amount offered up by the US-based fund.

The rival Apostolopoulos group, which owns the Athens Medical Centre and other private facilities in SE Europe, earlier this month offered shareholders of ASE-listed Hygeia upwards of 0.95 euros per share, leaving open the prospect of a bid nearing one euro per share. Shareholders, nonetheless, went with CVC's offer standing 0.95 euro bid.