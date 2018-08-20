Centeno issues video message to mark ends of bailouts for Greece

Monday, 20 August 2018 12:33
UPD:12:34
Eurogroup President Mario Centeno addressed a special statement on Monday, via a relevant video message, no less, to mark the end of the bailout era in Greece.

The message by the chairman of the Eurozone's finance ministers' venue ostensibly demonstrates a "sigh of relief" on the part of Euro area officials that not only did the common currency survive, but that its most beleaguered member managed to  end its dependency on guaranteed "soft loans" by other member-states and institutional creditors.

