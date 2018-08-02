Official death toll from Mati wildfire lowered to 85; based on ID'd bodies

The number of "identified" victims from last week's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture has officially reached 85, 81 of which were identified after DNA testing, whereas another four people succumbed to their injuries while hospitalized.

Conflicting reports, however, still deal with the exact number of victims, regardless of whether the corpses have been identified as well as the number of missing people.

Again, officially, the number of missing as of Wednesday was one.

Meanwhile, 42 people remained hospitalized, mostly suffering from burns sustained in the incredibly destructive and fast-moving wildfire that swept through the coastal Mati resort settlement on July 23. Ten of the injured remained in intensive care units.