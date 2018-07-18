Athens angrily reacts to Russian foreign ministry rebuke

Official Athens reacted angrily on Wednesday hours after a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman warned of repercussions due to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Greece, with the former referring to a “characteristic example of disrespect towards a third country”.

The Greek foreign ministry also charged what it called a “… lack of understanding of the modern world, in which countries, regardless of size, have the autonomy by which to exercise an independent, multilateral and democratic foreign policy.”

The announcement added that “such negative reasoning, in fact, is what led four Russian citizens to take actions that led to their expulsion or their ban from entering Greece… The evidence by which Greece acted has been presented to Russian authorities in a timely manner. At any rate, Russian authorities themselves have very good knowledge of what their people do,” the statement read.