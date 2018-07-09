Cruise ship sector in Greece for 2018 expected to miss previous year's figures

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

The cruise ship sector in Greece in 2018 is expected to fall below 2017's level, essentially overturning initial optimistic estimates of an increase. Last year, in fact, also witnessed a significant slide in the specific - and lucrative - tourism sub-sector, a confusing development given Greece's healthy holiday and travel numbers over recent years.

According to the president of the president of the Association of Cruise Ship Owners and Maritime Agencies (EEKFN), Theodoros Kontes, 2018 is currently moving in disappointing territory, as far as the cruise sector is concerned.

"We witnessed the most profound decrease in 2017, compared to recent years, down by 20 percent ... but our initial forecasts were for a small correction of around 2 percent for 2018, and a gradual upward trend in the coming years. Instead, after researching travel agencies and ports it appears that 2018 will post another significant decrease - 2 percent for docking of vessels, and 3.2 percent for arrival of passengers."

Kontes said 3,353 cruises will take place in 2018, with passengers to reach nearly 4.48 million, both figure lower than 2017.