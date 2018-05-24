Bloomberg: No agreement on Greek debt relief at Washington Group meeting

Bloomberg on Thursday reported that a Washington Group meeting concluded without progress on the now pressing issue of Greek debt relief, a standing demand that the IMF has stressed must be taken in the coming period in order for it to continue in the Greek program.

The news agency quotes three unnamed Eurozone officials as saying that discussions may continue next week in Canada, where a G7 finance and economy ministers' summer is due to convene.

The report comes as a Eurogroup meeting was underway in Brussels.

In heading into the meeting, Eurogroup president Mario Centeno said the IMF's participation is significant for the Greek program, expressing a hope that a breakthrough will come soon.