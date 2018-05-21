Well-known Greek comedian Harry Klynn passes away

Well-known Greek comedian and performer Harry Klynn (Vassilis Triantafyllidis) died in the early morning hours of Monday at the age of 78.

Klynn, who adopted the stage name "Harry Klynn" during a roughly 10-year stint in North America as a standup comedian and MC at nightclubs and musical events frequented by expatriate Greeks, generated a mini "revolution" in the country in the late 1970s and early 1980s with his platinum-selling comedic albums. He went on to perform in mostly direct-to-video films in the 1980s and was top bill in live performances in the same decade and much of the 1990s.

He died in Kalamaria, east Thessaloniki, his hometown, after a brief illness.