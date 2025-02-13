Σκηνές τρόμου στο Μόναχο: Άνθρωποι πεσμένοι στο έδαφος, χάος και τεράστια κινητοποίηση – Βίντεο, φωτογραφίες από το σημείο όπου αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε πλήθος πεζών

Τουλάχιστον μία γυναίκα έχει χάσει τη ζωή της και περίπου 20 άτομα έχουν τραυματιστεί, σύμφωνα με τα όσα μεταδίδουν γερμανικά μέσα. Επίσημες ανακοινώσεις από τις αρχές για τον αριθμό των θυμάτων δεν έχουν γίνει.

Ωστόσο ανακοινώθηκε πως ο οδηγός του Mini Cooper που έπεσε πάνω στο πλήθος δεν αποτελεί πια κίνδυνο, αφού βρίσκεται στα χέρια των αρχών.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει ομάδες διασωστών και ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις. Μία τεράστια επιχείρηση είναι σε εξέλιξη. Κάτοικοι και επισκέπτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

Αρκετά βίντεο έχουν ανέβει στα social media όπως και φωτογραφίες από τα διεθνή πρακτορεία.

Footage from the aftermath of the attack in Munich today where a car has ben used to drive into a crowd of people

Latest is at least 20 injured

We can’t go on like this

Germany needs to vote for real change later this month and deal with this issue once and for all pic.twitter.com/YajGZV2PQw

