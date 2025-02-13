Logo Image

Σκηνές τρόμου στο Μόναχο: Άνθρωποι πεσμένοι στο έδαφος, χάος και τεράστια κινητοποίηση – Βίντεο, φωτογραφίες από το σημείο όπου αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε πλήθος πεζών

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Σκηνές τρόμου στη γερμανική πόλη

Ο τρόμος χτύπησε και πάλι στη Γερμανία, αυτή τη φορά στο Μόναχο, όπου αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος διαδηλωτών του συνδικάτου Verdi, μία ημέρα πριν από τη Διάσκεψη Ασφαλείας στην πόλη.

Τουλάχιστον μία γυναίκα έχει χάσει τη ζωή της και περίπου 20 άτομα έχουν τραυματιστεί, σύμφωνα με τα όσα μεταδίδουν γερμανικά μέσα. Επίσημες ανακοινώσεις από τις αρχές για τον αριθμό των θυμάτων δεν έχουν γίνει.

Ωστόσο ανακοινώθηκε πως ο οδηγός του Mini Cooper που έπεσε πάνω στο πλήθος δεν αποτελεί πια κίνδυνο, αφού βρίσκεται στα χέρια των αρχών.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει ομάδες διασωστών και ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις. Μία τεράστια επιχείρηση είναι σε εξέλιξη. Κάτοικοι και επισκέπτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

Αρκετά βίντεο έχουν ανέβει στα social media όπως και φωτογραφίες από τα διεθνή πρακτορεία.

REUTERS/Anja Guder

REUTERS/Anja Guder

