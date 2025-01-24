Four construction projects in Thessaly and Evia totaling 1.252 billion euros

Construction companies GEK Terna, Aktor, Avax and Metka are expected to sign contracts of 1.252 billion euros for road and railway infrastructure restoration projects in Thessaly and Evia, following the catastrophic storms Daniel and Elias (September 2023).

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport awarded 4 road and 3 railway contracts to the four major construction groups with a 7th grade degree, following an invitation to submit bids.

The total budget for the restoration projects of the damage from the catastrophic floods, including a fourth railway project (restoration of the Signaling, ETCS L1, Remote Control and Electric Drive systems on the section of the double railway line from the Paleofarsalo Railway Station to the Krannon Railway Station, totaling 37.2 million euros ) for which there has been no decision so far, amounts to 1.350 billion euros.