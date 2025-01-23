Ktenas-“The Greeks”: Shipping has always been Greece’s steadfast supporter

“We are doing our bit to the titanic effort of Greek shipping to be close to Greek society,” the general manager of “Naftemporiki”, Spyros Ktenas, said during his greeting at the presentation of the album “The Greeks”, while also noting that it is a unique work in Greek history.

He also thanked the Greek shipowners for the trust they showed in “Naftemporiki”, delving into the course of their business and personal life.

“Shipping is the only sector that has offered a lot to the country throughout the centuries. And its contribution is even more important in these times with the enormous geopolitical upheavals and the fluidity of international relations,” Ktenas said and cited the expression of Leonidas Eugenides-Dimitriadis: “Shipping continues to guard Thermopylae.”