Manufacturing registers its strongest performance since July

Greece’s manufacturing sector has recorded its strongest performance since July, according to the latest PMI® survey data from S&P Global.

The increase was attributed to a rise in output and new orders as a result of higher demand. Companies also performed better thanks to a stronger inflow of new orders, pushing business confidence to its highest level in seven months.

PMI stands at 53.2 – Inflationary pressures intensify

At the same time, inflationary pressures intensified as input costs and output charges rose at a faster pace.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) for the Greek manufacturing sector closed at 53.2 in December, up from 50.9 in November. The latest data indicated the strongest improvement in the health of the goods-producing sector since July.

The overall growth was driven by the third consecutive monthly increase in production at Greek manufacturers’ factories in December. The rate of growth accelerated to the fastest since June, supported by stronger customer demand and faster growth in new sales.

New orders growth at the end of 2024 was broadly stable, having accelerated at the strongest pace since May. Stronger demand from key sectors, including construction, combined with increased interest from overseas customers, contributed to the upward trend