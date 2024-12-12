Superbrand 2024: Minoan Lines awarded as the leading company in the transport sector

MINOAN LINES was awarded as the leading corporate brand in Greece’s transport sector in 2024 within the framework of the internationally renowned “Superbrands” institution, which recognizes corporate brands that have managed to establish an excellent reputation in the field in which they operate.

The recognition of MINOAN LINES as a Superbrand 2024, within the framework of the awards ceremony held at the Concert Hall, is the result of a vote by both the Superbrands Expert Council and the public, who rated all participating companies during a Public Opinion Survey.

The award is granted to companies offering consumers emotional and practical advantages over its competitors, and this is reflected in its recognition, the strength of its reputation, the daily dialogue with its customers, as well as the values that define it and its corporate responsibility.

This specific award is the result of MINOAN LINES’s substantial dedication to excellence, the continuous provision of high-quality services and its significant contribution to the Greek market.

The internationally renowned Superbrands organization was created in 1995 in Great Britain. It has been present in Greece since 2005 and now operates in 90 countries worldwide. It aims to reward quality, reliable and historic brands that fully meet consumer needs with transparency and excellence.