OTE Group: Electric vehicle penetration to exceed 90% by 2028

OTE Group is moving forward with the creation of a strong fleet of electric vehicles, through the gradual replacement of conventional vehicles with new, purely electric ones. The fleet transformation plan extends until 2028, when the penetration of electric vehicles is expected to exceed 90% of all vehicles.

By early 2025, the fleet transformation includes a total of 828 new vehicles for Cosmote Technical Services, which together with the existing ones correspond to approximately 30% of a total of 2,963 vehicles.

This move brings OTE Group one step closer to its goal of zero carbon footprint from emissions originating from its activities by 2025 and from the entire value chain by 2040.

Aiming at more energy-efficient driving of new vehicles, but also at safer driving behavior, OTE Group enables the technicians of the Cosmote Technical Services to attend training seminars on efficient and safe driving.

Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer of OTE Group, stated: “The creation of a strong fleet of purely electric vehicles is a milestone in our commitment to sustainable development and a zero carbon footprint by 2040. By investing in modern vehicles along with their necessary infrastructure, as well as the continuous training of our drivers, we ensure not only the efficient energy use of vehicles, but also the acceleration of the transition to a greener future.”

Saving 2,400t in CO2 emissions annually

By replacing the fleet of company vehicles, as well as by creating an extensive nationwide corporate charging network, OTE Group is actively contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, within the framework of its Sustainable Development strategy, which is fully aligned with that of the Telekom Group.