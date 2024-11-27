OTE CEO Nebis presents strategic plan based on three pillars

OTE Telecom CEO Kostas Nebis presented the company’s strategic plan based on three pillars.

The first is development with priority in FTTH fiber optic networks so that OTE covers 65% of the territory, while the solutions will also include the fix wireless access technology. The development also includes the development of 5G plus, pay TV in order to reach the European average penetration, services for businesses and new activities such as payzy and insurance.

The second concerns the transformation of the Group which leads to better customer experience with a reduction in non-“sales” contacts in physical sales channels and an increase in e-sales and e-care, use of Artificial Intelligence, etc.

The third is the differentiation in the market with, among other things, improvement of customer experience indicators and exploitation of the “T” brand. “We know that we have a lot of room for growth in this sector,” the head of the OTE Group noted.

Responding to another question, regarding whether the change of the Cosmote brand to “T” has been underway, he simply said that OTE has started using the brand of its main shareholder, which is among the top 10 in the world.