KRI-KRI announces higher profit on strong sales growth

KRI-KRI announced its turnover rose by 17.4% to 207.48 million euros in the nine months, compared to 176.67 million euros in the corresponding period last year.

Gross profits amounted to 69.45 million euros compared to 62.74 million euros in the nine months of 2023. Operating profits (EBITDA) totaled 43.72 million euros compared to 41.54 million euros in the nine months of last year.

Pre-tax profits amounted to 40.06 million euros compared to 37.84 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, while net profits after taxes reached 36.36 million euros versus 30.19 million euros in the first nine months of 2023.

Strong sales growth in the foreign yogurt sector

In the yogurt sector, sales increased by 16.3% in value and 19.7% in volume. In foreign markets, yogurt sales registered strong double-digit growth of 29.9%, exceeding 98 million euros. They now constitute 62.2% of dairy activity. There was a significant boost from the core markets of the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as from the entry into new markets such as France.

According to the announcement, in the Greek yogurt market, sales exceeded 59.6 million euros, showing a decrease of 0.8% in value, but an increase of 5.4% in volume. This was due to the reduction in prices aimed at supporting the Greek consumer.

In the domestic ice cream sector, sales showed a change of +16.7%. This was due to the favorable weather conditions, the expansion of the sales network and the strengthening of the product portfolio.