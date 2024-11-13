Bakatselos (HACC): The new US leadership marks a new era for transatlantic relations

“The result of the US elections marks a new era for transatlantic relations, offering possibilities for strengthening cooperation between the US, Europe and Greece, in an environment of common challenges with the ultimate goal of development and stability,” Nikos Bakatselos, President of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce, said congratulating Donald Trump and James David Vance on their election.

“The new leadership of the US administration is paving the way for maintaining and deepening cooperation with Europe, promoting shared values and interests related to job creation, economic growth and security. This new period is also an opportunity for Europe to strengthen its cohesion and offer more meaningful support to its members, promoting a strong, united and cooperative approach to international relations,” according to the statement.

“The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce recognizes the need for extroversion, open markets and continuous cooperation, in order to achieve stability and progress on an economic and political level. As such, it remains committed to further strengthening US-Greece bilateral relations, with the goal of attracting new major investments and supporting the Greek business world.

Committed to maintaining and further strengthening the fruitful transatlantic relationship, and based on shared values and strategic priorities, such as human rights and sustainable development, Greece and the US will move forward together to address global challenges with unity and determination.”