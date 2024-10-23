PPPs critical role in supporting private projects in Greece

The important prospects that open up for private projects in Greece were highlighted in the panel entitled “Investments in Infrastructure – Catalyst in Southeast Europe”, within the framework of the Southeast Europe Connectivity Forum II conference, which was held in Thessaloniki.

A catalytic role is played by Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), as it was emphasized.

At the same time, a significant share of financing from banks is directed towards green development and tourism projects with an emphasis on hotels.

The projects in which METKA participates and the importance the company attaches to PPPs were mentioned by Dinos Benroubis, Vice Chairman and CEO of METKA, who analyzed the reasons why the company he heads claims a leading position in the infrastructure and concessions market.

“Today, the company is focusing on investing in PPP and concession projects, leveraging the strong position of Mytilineos,” Benroubi noted, making particular reference to the FlyOver project, which is underway in Thessaloniki. AVAX also participates in this project and, as he said, it will significantly contribute to improving the connectivity of the city.

Focusing on the banking sector, he emphasized that the strong balance sheet and capitalization of Mytilineos are a guarantee of credibility to secure better financing terms in relation with Greek and international banks.