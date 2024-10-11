IPTO: The second phase of the tender for the interconnections of the Dodecanese and NE Aegean

The second phase of the IPTO international tender begins, with the aim of concluding a framework agreement for the 150 kV AC submarine cable projects of the interconnections of the Dodecanese Islands and the islands of the North-East Aegean.

The first phase of the tender process was completed with the successful participation of the companies Fulgor SA, Nexans Norway A.S. and Prysmian Powerlink S.r.l.

In the context of the second phase of the tender, the participating companies will be invited to submit their final financial and technical offer, based on which the contractor or contractors of the project will be selected. The assignment will be carried out based on the criterion of the most advantageous offer from a financial point of view.

The initial budget of the project amounts to 1,717,000,000 euros (plus VAT) and the expected duration of the framework agreement is set at 6 years from the signing of the contract.

IPTO proceeded for the first time with this specific tendering practice, which is also followed by other European Operators, due to the high demand for submarine cables for interconnection projects at an international level, thus ensuring the availability of production slots at the contractors’ factories.

In contrast to conducting independent tenders, the framework agreement ensures more favorable prices and delivery times as well as better management of available resources.

According to the current planning, the Dodecanese, Kos, Rhodes and Karpathos will be interconnected with the mainland system, via Corinth, in two phases. Accordingly, the interconnection of the northeastern Aegean will include the islands of Limnos, Lesvos, Skyros, Chios and Samos and will be implemented in three phases.

With the integration of the Dodecanese and the islands of the NE Aegean into the continental electricity transmission system, the IPTO completes the large island interconnections foreseen in its investment program.

The interconnections of the two island complexes will significantly strengthen energy security in the eastern part of the country, while reducing the carbon footprint of the islands, due to the withdrawal of polluting and costly local power generation units.