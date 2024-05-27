Grecian Magnesite: World leader in the magnesia market

The company Grecian Magnesite focuses on the market of industrial minerals, specializing in magnesia. In particular, the company ranks among the leading magnesite producers in the world, with a staff of over 340 people and a consolidated turnover of 70 million euros.

The company is a world leader in the caustic magnesia market in terms of sales volume and range of uses in a large number of industrial, chemical, agricultural (feed & fertilizer) and specialty markets.

The production potential of Grecian Magnesite includes deposits as well as facilities in Northern Greece, in Gerakini and Kalyves of Halkidiki, as well as reserve deposits in Evia.

The company also has 16km2 of reserve concessions for future exploitation and a modern Research Center near Thessaloniki, as well as the head offices in Athens and Istanbul.

It is worth noting the historical value of the company’s mine in Halkidiki, which today is the oldest active mine in the country.

Its total production capacity for caustic magnesia amounts to 200,000 annually.

In addition, the company has a vertically integrated refractory mass production unit with a capacity of 50,000. 93% of production is exported.

The company’s sales in European countries represent 75% of its turnover, while 8% is exported to America and the remaining 17% to Asia, Oceania and Africa.

According to the data of the Association of Mining Enterprises, the magnesia of Grecian Magnesite is famous for its white color, which is due to the low percentage of iron (up to 0.02% in the final product), and the low percentages of heavy metals and trace elements. Low calcium content and microcrystalline structure are additional advantages of its products.