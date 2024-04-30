Plaisio revamps its stores; offers wide variety of white appliances

Plaisio continues to extend the range of white appliances in its network of stores, claiming larger market shares in the sales of specific household appliances, which is one of the company’s main goals for 2024.

In particular, the stores in Kifissia, Magoula and Thessaloniki (Venizelou) acquired a new look, incorporating new home appliance sections, now having an expanded code list of home appliances.

According to the company, the range of products has been significantly enhanced, as it features more than 33,000 codes, covering every need in the field of household appliances as well.

In addition, all store spaces were revamped to provide a modern and pleasant environment for visitors and customers, upgrading their service and shopping experience.

More than 15,000 consumers visited the three restructured stores

According to the company, more than 15,000 consumers visited the three stores after their revamp.

A total of 16 out of the 25 stores in the network now have household appliances, while in the next period – within 2024 – Plaisio will proceed with the restructuring of more stores through the creation of a household appliances section as well as the opening of stores in new areas.

“At the beginning of 2024, we set the goal of strengthening the category of household appliances”

Focusing on the company’s development strategy, Aristidis Korovesis, COO of Plaisio Computers said that “at the beginning of the year we set the goal of strengthening the household appliances category.

Following the completion of the first quarter of 2024, we have already proceeded with the upgrade of 3 of our stores, which now feature home appliances as well as an even more powerful shopping experience, with the first results being particularly encouraging.

This follows on from 2023, when we achieved an impressive growth rate in home appliances. We see great acceptance and demand from consumers and that is why we are continuing, at an intensive pace, to upgrade other stores as well.”