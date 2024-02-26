Celebrity Infinity: Cruises from Piraeus to Greece, Turkey, Cyprus

A delegation of Navigator Travel & Tourist Services visited the ‘Celebrity Infinity’ cruise ship, in the port of Piraeus, with the participation of fifty partners from tourist agencies and media representatives.

Navigator Travel & Tourist Service is Celebrity Cruises’ exclusive sales representative in Greece.

From the beginning of February 2024 to the end of October, the Millennium-class ‘Celebrity Infinity’ will depart and return to Piraeus, making a variety of 7- to 11-night itineraries to Greek destinations such as Thessaloniki, Volos, Nafplion, Mykonos or Santorini, Istanbul and Kusadasi in Turkey and Limassol in Cyprus.

By choosing Piraeus as the base port of ‘Celebrity Infinity’, Celebrity Cruises proves its commitment to investing in Greece and making it easier and more accessible to the Greek traveler to experience its unparalleled and multi-awarded hospitality, combined with the amazing destinations it visits.

‘Celebrity Infinity’ has 11 decks, is 294 meters long and can accommodate up to 2,170 passengers.

In January 2024, the ship was renovated at the Marseille shipyards. The two main changes include the creation of The Retreat Lounge for suite passengers and the conversion of Family Suites to Sunset Suites.

In the 2024 summer season, in addition to Celebrity Infinity, five more Celebrity Cruises ships will be in Europe.