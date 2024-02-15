Aegean Airlines transfers its share in Animawings to Memento Group

Aegean Airlines concluded the transfer of its entire stake in the Romanian airline Animawings to the other shareholder and main commercial partner of Animawings, Memento Group, which now becomes a 100% shareholder of Animawings.

One of the two aircraft that were leased to Animawings has already returned to the Aegean fleet, while in a few months the second will return as well, to further strengthen the increased operational needs of the company due to its expanded network.

The divestment comes two years after Aegean Airlines completed the acquisition of an additional 26% stake in Animawings from Memento, increasing its stake from 25% to 51% for 1.3 million euros. Then it gradually took over the support and co-management of the company, contributing with his expertise to the strengthening of its operational plan.

It was the second step of Aegean’s participation in Animawings, which began in early 2020, when it initially acquired a 25% minority stake in the airline founded by the Memento Group (Christian Tour). Aegean’s total investment for the acquisition of 51% of Animawings amounted to 1.3 million euros in paid-up share capital. Financial details of the planned deal to return it to the tour operator have not been released.