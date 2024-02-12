Athens Stock Exchange: Consolidation at 1,400 points

The Athens Stock Exchange will aim to consolidate at 1,400 points this week, while the investment community is gradually focusing on 2023 corporate results.

The General Index, which on Friday closed at 1,401 points with a marginal drop of 0.28%, will try to maintain the upward momentum, against the liquidation attempts of some sellers.

The domestic market is at its highest level since 2011 with totals gains of more than 8% in 2024.

However, Athens has avoided the correction so far, as buyers are willing to maintain the General Index at high levels.

Along with the climb of the General Index, there is also an improvement of some quality characteristics.

For example, the average daily turnover in February exceeds 130 million euros, while the market capitalization now reaches 97 billion euros, approaching the 100 billion-euro threshold for the first time since the pre-crisis period.

The eyes of the investment community are now turned on the review of the MSCI indices, with the relevant announcements expected at midnight. According to analysts, there will be no changes to the Greek key index.

MSCI Standard Greece includes the four systemic banks, Mytilineos, Jumbo, OPAP, PPC, OTE and Motor Oil, with National Bank weighing 16.6% and Eurobank 14.1%.

On February 14, focus will be placed on Piraeus Bank and Coca-Cola that will announce the financial figures for the fourth quarter, with investors having high expectations.