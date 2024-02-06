Deals for second-hand bulk carriers reach seven-year high

Deals for second-hand bulk carriers reached a seven-year high in the first month of the new year, while tanker deals were more sluggish.

Greek shipowners also followed the market trend, moving more towards dry cargo, while limiting tankers deals.

In any case, they were less active compared to other periods, having at least for the time being focused more on tonnage shipyards and tankers.

Moreover, shipowners are competing fiercely for eco-friendly ships built after 2014, which is driving up market prices.

Record deals in bulkers

As Yiannis Parganas, head of the Research Department of the shipping brokerage firm Intermodal, told “Naftemporiki”, a particularly active “buying and selling trend” was recorded in the dry bulk transport ship sector at the beginning of 2024.

Based on the company’s preliminary data, a total of 65 bulk carriers “changed hands” in January. In the same month of 2023 and 2022 there were 49 and 36 deals respectively, while the last high was recorded in 2017 with 73 purchase and sale agreements.

According to Parganas, approximately 25% of the bulk carriers in the first month of the new year ended up in Greek companies.

Small and medium sizes dominated the preferences of shipowners. In particular, Intermodal reported 31 transactions in handymaxes/supramaxes/ultramaxes. “This was the highest number for January historically,” Parganas pointed out.

At the same time, purchases of 15 handysize bulkers, 10 panamaxes/kamsarmaxes, six large capesize trucks and three post-panamaxes were recorded.