Adecco: Easier reintegration into labor market but low wages

Brain drain is limited while reintegration into the labor market becomes easier, according to the conclusions of the annual survey “Employability in Greece” carried out by Adecco Greece for the 9th consecutive year, in collaboration with Global Link and H+K Strategies.
However, employees are concerned about the low wages compared to the increased cost of living. Moreover, they feel that they are paid fairly for their productivity and hours worked.
Main conclusions of the survey:
- Full-time employment is on the rise for 56% of respondents, while the unemployment rate remains stable, despite the fact that the vast majority of survey participants (68%) reported that they have been out of the labor market at some point in their life.
- Employees mainly focus on job stability and security.
- Reintegration into the labor market has become easier. More specifically, the time has been reduced from 1.2 years in 2022 to less than 1 year in 2023. This specific finding indicates the important role of maintaining the relationship with the market, the continuous training of professionals, but also targeted search actions, contributing to the reduction of waiting time.
- The higher cost of living has affected the job search, as 79% of employees reported that they have been affected by the ever-increasing cost of living.
- Brain drain is steadily decreasing, as the percentage looking for work abroad stands at 16%.
- Workers seem to be deeply concerned about the inadequacy of their wages to meet the increased cost of living, as well as the feeling that they are not fairly compensated for their productivity and working hours.
- A tendency was also recorded to save money through cuts in everyday expenses, with 48% of the respondents spending less on eating out.
- The research also revealed that one in four people reported discrimination against employees due to diversity (24%), with the phenomenon being more pronounced in smaller companies.
- Finding a job that offers a competitive salary (33%), development prospects (8%) and a healthy working environment (18%), and a balance between professional and personal life (10%), are some of the priorities of Greek employees.
- Finally, work ethic, time management ability and communication skills emerge as key qualifications for employees, as they are vital skills in the modern, dynamic and ever-changing workplace.”